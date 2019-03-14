Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,397.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,979,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,396,000 after buying an additional 5,846,873 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 744,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,487,000 after buying an additional 563,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 38.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,645,000 after buying an additional 341,980 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 506,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after buying an additional 315,879 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,395,802,000 after buying an additional 299,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $107.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.18. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.7625 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/berman-capital-advisors-llc-buys-new-stake-in-genuine-parts-gpc.html.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

See Also: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.