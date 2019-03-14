Berman Capital Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $940.58 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $590.76 and a 52-week high of $964.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $1.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 99.55%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target (up from $940.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $854.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $900.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $922.20.

In other AutoZone news, insider Ronald B. Griffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.93, for a total value of $17,743,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,062,068.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Craig Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,890 shares of company stock valued at $22,972,867 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Berman Capital Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/berman-capital-advisors-llc-takes-26000-position-in-autozone-inc-azo.html.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.