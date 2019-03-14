Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 16,313 Shares of CDW (CDW)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1,259.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in CDW by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,135,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

In related news, Director Steven W. Alesio sold 20,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $1,794,365.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $494,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,010 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,770. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $96.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. CDW has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $97.40. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. CDW had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 74.63%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

