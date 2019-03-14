Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 234.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 99.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.5% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 22nd. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

RUSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

