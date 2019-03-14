Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,903 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $203,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,237.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $41,295.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,121 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $60.80 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

