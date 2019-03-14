Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in Insperity Inc (NSP)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Insperity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 220,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $336,326.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,314.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,974 shares of company stock worth $15,871,882. 9.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Shares of NSP opened at $123.53 on Thursday. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Insperity had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 126.19%. The business had revenue of $966.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

