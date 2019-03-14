Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on April 10th

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the technology retailer on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Best Buy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Best Buy to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

NYSE BBY opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. Best Buy has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Best Buy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 25,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,735,721.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $118,191,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $69,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,001,000 shares of company stock worth $68,746,238 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

