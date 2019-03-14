BidaskClub Downgrades Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Strong Sell

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CPLP has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.94.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.11. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital Product Partners’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 28th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 963,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.