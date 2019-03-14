BidaskClub Downgrades Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRR. ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Nomura upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.17. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $43,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 31,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $835,611.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,792.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,421 shares of company stock worth $2,038,531. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

