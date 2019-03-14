BidaskClub Lowers Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) to Sell

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. FIG Partners lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $527.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $36.88.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.67%. Research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

