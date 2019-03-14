BidaskClub Upgrades Monro (MNRO) to “Buy”

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Monro has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $310.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.89 million. Monro had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.71%. Research analysts predict that Monro will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Monro news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $15,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,153,056.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,300 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.