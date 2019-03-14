Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $35.01. Approximately 184,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,539,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

In other Bio-Path news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 64,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $171,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bio-Path (BPTH) Stock Price Up 7.9%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/bio-path-bpth-stock-price-up-7-9.html.

Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.