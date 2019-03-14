Bio-Path (BPTH) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $35.01. Approximately 184,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,539,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
In other Bio-Path news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 64,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $171,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
