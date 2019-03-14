Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (BASI) Insider Robert Jr. Leasure Acquires 6,000 Shares

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) insider Robert Jr. Leasure bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $11,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 99,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,253.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Jr. Leasure also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Robert Jr. Leasure bought 4,000 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $7,080.00.

On Thursday, February 28th, Robert Jr. Leasure bought 8,900 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $13,439.00.

BASI remained flat at $$1.94 during trading on Thursday. 12,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.90. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioanalytical Systems stock. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 220.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned about 1.68% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

