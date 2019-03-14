Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $63.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

In related news, Director Declan Doogan sold 50,595 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $2,386,566.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 394,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,588,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Tilton sold 10,500 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $395,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $395,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,218 shares of company stock worth $6,389,294. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 555.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,719,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,499,000 after purchasing an additional 225,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,532,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,540,000 after purchasing an additional 105,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 921,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 227,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

BHVN opened at $49.64 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.38.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

