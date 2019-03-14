BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLFS. BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.24 million, a P/E ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $179,441.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $36,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,583 shares in the company, valued at $455,505.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,869 shares of company stock worth $781,532 over the last three months. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

