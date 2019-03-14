bitJob Price Up 29% Over Last Week (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, bitJob has traded up 29% against the US dollar. One bitJob token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Liquid. bitJob has a total market cap of $217,068.00 and $1,760.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00384649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.01688418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00236102 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004975 BTC.

bitJob Profile

bitJob’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,804,993 tokens. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob. The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io.

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

