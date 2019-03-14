Black Hills Corp (BKH) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,126 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $13,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

BKH stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. Black Hills Corp has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $501.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

In related news, insider David R. Emery sold 2,143 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $150,310.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,400,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 price target on Black Hills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Williams Capital cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

