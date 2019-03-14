BlackRock Inc. Acquires 736,711 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,778,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 736,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.53% of Costco Wholesale worth $5,862,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 88,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,009 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America set a $255.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $225.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

NASDAQ COST opened at $236.38 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $180.83 and a 52-week high of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,998.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,179 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

