BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Holdings Reduced by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 727,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,835 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 2.7% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $285,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $433.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $573.47. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total transaction of $1,259,385.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.74, for a total transaction of $2,217,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $573.00 to $529.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $514.00 to $489.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $444.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $478.00 target price (down from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Holdings Reduced by London Co. of Virginia” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/blackrock-inc-blk-holdings-reduced-by-london-co-of-virginia.html.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.