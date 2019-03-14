BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,730,304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.90% of Integra Lifesciences worth $303,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,549 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,920,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,269 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $54.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

IART opened at $55.91 on Thursday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The life sciences company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $383.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

