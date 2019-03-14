BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,850,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Science Applications International worth $308,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 91,560 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. Science Applications International Corp has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $93.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, January 11th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/blackrock-inc-boosts-position-in-science-applications-international-corp-saic.html.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.