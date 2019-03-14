BlackRock Inc. Has $296.05 Million Stake in Huntsman Co. (HUN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,347,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Huntsman worth $296,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUN opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.25. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

