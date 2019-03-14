BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,073,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,276 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.91% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $289,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $105.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

