BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCPC. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, National Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $842.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CFO Paul L. Davis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,792. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajneesh Vig bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $245,200 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 73.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 225,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 44,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 504,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 216,256 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

