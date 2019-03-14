BLAST (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a total market cap of $33,598.00 and $10.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00028702 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000844 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,050,063 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.