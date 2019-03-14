bluebird bio (BLUE) Trading 5.9% Higher

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.23 and last traded at $147.01. 671,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 574,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Leerink Swann cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.12.

The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.62.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1,018.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.52) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Davidson sold 7,600 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $751,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Leschly sold 7,374 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $837,981.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,302.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,725 shares of company stock worth $5,072,710 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 454,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $43,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,853,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the period.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

