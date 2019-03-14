BlueLinx (BXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $672.64 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 202.65% and a net margin of 0.82%.

NYSE:BXC traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,959. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.37. The company has a market capitalization of $287.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.07.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

In other BlueLinx news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. bought 105,989 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,152,636.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 716.5% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 260,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 228,566 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 437,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 166,054 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,099,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 483.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 84,698 shares during the period. Finally, Weber Alan W raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 455,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlueLinx (BXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/bluelinx-bxc-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising exterior roofing, insulation, engineered wood, vinyl, metal, moulding, spruce, and cedar products.

Further Reading: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.