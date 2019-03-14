Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,452 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. B. Riley set a $52.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of URBN opened at $29.35 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Calvin Hollinger sold 23,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $693,672.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 22,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $672,054.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

