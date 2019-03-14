Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $277,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,735,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,693,000 after buying an additional 4,739,623 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,491,000 after buying an additional 3,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 77.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,580,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,227,000 after buying an additional 10,747,954 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,110,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,684,000 after buying an additional 3,071,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,087,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,103,000 after buying an additional 4,842,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

