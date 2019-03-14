Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CGI Inc (GIB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,958,000 after acquiring an additional 413,081 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in CGI by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,322,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,232,000 after buying an additional 377,927 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CGI by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,340,000 after buying an additional 305,959 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $19,097,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CGI by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after buying an additional 251,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

CGI stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. CGI Inc has a 12-month low of $56.26 and a 12-month high of $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. CGI had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

