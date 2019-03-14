BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Interfor (IFP)

Interfor (TSE:IFP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research note on Friday, February 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.83.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFP stock opened at C$16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.12. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$13.26 and a 52-week high of C$27.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$468.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interfor will post 1.23000006846919 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.