BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Weyerhaeuser (WY) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research restated a strong sell rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.22.

NYSE:WY opened at $26.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.64. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $210,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 32,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 18,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

