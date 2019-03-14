Boeing (BA) Earns “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a $525.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating and set a $459.00 target price (up from $435.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $409.94.

NYSE BA opened at $377.14 on Monday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $2.055 dividend. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total value of $7,826,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total value of $1,198,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Biegel & Waller LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 159.6% in the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 9.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Boeing by 49.5% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Boeing by 19.6% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,683 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

