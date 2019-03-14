Boeing (BA) Given “Sell” Rating at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued their sell rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BA. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $409.94.

Shares of BA stock opened at $377.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $212.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. Boeing has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total transaction of $7,826,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total transaction of $1,198,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,371.4% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

