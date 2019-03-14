Bokf Na Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Macquarie set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $402,202.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,032,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $372,578.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $3,419,284. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

