Bokf Na Grows Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 117.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 49,487 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 174,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 277,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

ALSN stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 96.42%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.55%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 106,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $4,897,898.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,924,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Harker sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $101,520.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

