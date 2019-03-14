Bokf Na Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,069,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,335,364,000 after buying an additional 2,017,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,907,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,259,000 after buying an additional 3,512,781 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8,178.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,859,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 13,691,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $505,856,000 after buying an additional 456,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,670,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,814,000 after buying an additional 165,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.53 and a 52 week high of $104.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ross Stores to $84.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $110.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

