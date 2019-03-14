Boston Beer (SAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer outperformed the industry in the past three months driven by a robust surprise history, which continued in fourth-quarter 2018. With this, the company has delivered earnings beat in seven of the trailing nine quarters, with positive sales surprise in five of the last seven quarters. Top line gains from persistent momentum in shipment volumes and depletions, which is likely to continue in 2019. Its focus on the three-point growth plan, including cost savings, long-term innovation and the revival of Samuel Adams and Angry Orchard brands, also bodes well. Further, management’s encouraging guidance for the year drives optimism. However, persistent softness in the Samuel Adams brand is a major headwind. The company has also been witnessing higher packaging and transportation costs that are denting gross margin. Further, it expects higher spending due to brand innovations and marketing strategies, which might hurt profitability.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boston Beer to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $311.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.85.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $315.94 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $178.35 and a fifty-two week high of $329.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $225.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $1,557,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,128 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,448 shares of company stock worth $6,754,749 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Boston Beer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Boston Beer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boston Beer by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boston Beer by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

