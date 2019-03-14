Boston Properties (BXP) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $116.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $130.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boston Properties to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $107.84 and a 12-month high of $136.22.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $267,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

