Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

BHR stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.49. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/braemar-hotels-resorts-bhr-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-16.html.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.