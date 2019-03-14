Brian S. Chase Acquires 11,900 Shares of Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) Stock

Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) COO Brian S. Chase bought 11,900 shares of Garrison Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $88,893.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,498.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GARS opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Garrison Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.09%.

GARS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrison Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. National Securities reduced their target price on Garrison Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital during the third quarter worth $122,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

