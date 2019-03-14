Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bridgepoint Education, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. It offers associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. The Company delivers its programs online, as well as at its traditional campuses located in Clinton, Iowa and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company was founded on the principle that those who are academically prepared deserve access to an affordable higher education without sacrificing quality, transferability of credits, accessibility and academic standards. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BPI. Barrington Research set a $15.00 target price on Bridgepoint Education and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Bridgepoint Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bridgepoint Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of BPI opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Bridgepoint Education has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $190.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Bridgepoint Education had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $94.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgepoint Education will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hartman sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,442.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,452.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPI. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Bridgepoint Education in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

