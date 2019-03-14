Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,089,141 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $431,879,000 after acquiring an additional 930,083 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $77,054.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,358.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.66 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $237.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $34.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

