Brink’s (BCO) CFO Ronald James Domanico Acquires 3,000 Shares

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.39 per share, with a total value of $217,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BCO opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $907.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.06 million. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 68.11%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

