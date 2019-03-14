Brink’s (BCO) Insider Acquires $729,300.00 in Stock

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) insider Douglas A. Pertz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.93 per share, with a total value of $729,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,067. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BCO opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $907.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.06 million. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 68.11% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,214,000 after buying an additional 100,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after buying an additional 41,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,613,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 24,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,688,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/brinks-bco-insider-acquires-729300-00-in-stock.html.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.