British American Tobacco Plc Ads’ (BATS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price (down from GBX 5,650 ($73.83)) on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,860 ($63.50) to GBX 4,910 ($64.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,010 ($52.40) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,868.67 ($50.55).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

BATS opened at GBX 2,980 ($38.94) on Thursday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a one year low of GBX 4,064 ($53.10) and a one year high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.74).

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Ben Stevens purchased 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,883 ($37.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,863.87 ($25,955.66).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.