British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BATS. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,860 ($63.50) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,210 ($41.94) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,868.67 ($50.55).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,980 ($38.94) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12-month low of GBX 4,064 ($53.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.74).

In other news, insider Ben Stevens purchased 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,883 ($37.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,863.87 ($25,955.66).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

