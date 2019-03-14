BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,479 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,590,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,877,000 after buying an additional 1,053,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,035,000 after buying an additional 1,056,596 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,449,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,520,000 after buying an additional 423,389 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,544,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,551,000 after buying an additional 790,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,325,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,994,000 after buying an additional 405,101 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International stock opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Robert Half International to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Nomura cut their price target on Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In related news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 75,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $4,962,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 352,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,336.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

