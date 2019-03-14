BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $16.55 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,295,000 after acquiring an additional 425,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,295,000 after acquiring an additional 425,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,064,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,214 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,339,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,605,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.87.

Shares of ADP opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $154.55.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

In other news, Director John P. Jones III sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $736,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 24,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $3,259,272.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,128,043.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,047,463 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

