BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (VST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,074 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 17,492.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 228,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,329,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 89,874 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Macquarie set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,301.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

